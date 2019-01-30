Still young? Then tap into the magic of compound interest and save millions

Retirement is a long way away when you are in your 20s. That much is true. But learning about compound interest at a young age will go a long way to making your savings towards retirement not only easier, but far more effective.

Retirement may be 40 years away, and so you still have many years ahead to save towards retirement. This is true.

Let's say you don't start now, and then when you reach 45 or even 55 wake up to the fact that you need to start building your nest egg.

You sit down with a financial adviser and work out what you will need in retirement - maybe you need to save a total of R5-million. Let's assume you have enough money left over each month to really "pump" up your retirement savings and you reach your goal.

That would obviously be great, but for most people this is not the case.

However, had you started at 25 or even at the age of 35, a little bit of compound magic would have changed the whole scenario. The amount that you would have had to put away of your own money to reach that R5-million is far less. In fact, most of your R5-million would have been earned through investment gains.

In order to understand this better, look at the table below that was drawn up by Ultima.

The blue section is how much of your own money you paid in contributions towards your retirement plan. The orange bit is how much of the total R5-million was reached as a result of investment gains, or growth.