Life cover takes a longer-term view

In recent months, I have been observing if people truly understand the difference between life and funeral cover and why we need them both, especially life cover.

Most young people who work in retail and fast food outlet franchises think that life cover is for people who earn a higher income than they do, as they cannot afford it.

Most say that a funeral cover is all they can afford. I had a discussion with one of the ladies who was serving me, and this is how our conversation went:

Me: Sisi, do you have a life cover?

Her: Tjo, that thing is expensive, I can't afford it.

Me: How do you know that it's expensive?

Her: People talk out there but at least I have two funeral covers that cover me, my siblings and my mother.

Me: Okay that's great, how much are you paying for both?

Her: R480 per month.

This on its own confirms that there is still so much that we in the insurance industry must do to educate people.

People also spend money on burial societies. An individual can spend about R600 a month for a total of R30000 cover from three or four burial societies.

There is nothing wrong with belonging to a burial society, but we must understand that the benefit we get from that is short term and long-term purposes are not covered for. This is the same principle as funeral cover as it is also for the short term. Most people who work are breadwinners, what will happen to your family after you die? The burial society or funeral cover will bury you, then what?

This is where life cover comes in. It will help provide an income for your family and even pay your outstanding debt, leaving your family debt-free from all the assets that they will inherit from you.