A deposit can save you thousands in interest on your first home

I recently got an opportunity to hang out with executives from businesses that offer support to the housing market.

The primary reason I went to the meeting was to attempt to find out about the challenges you, the readers of this newspaper, face when buying a home.

The executives gave me the sense that many South Africans were reluctant to buy houses or flats in which to live or rent out. The reason for this is the flat economic growth and the job creation challenge in a country with unambitious policymakers and implementers who have instead turned the fiscus into their personal bank accounts.

One bank executive told me that companies do have cash stashed away but they are reluctant to spend the funds until they are certain about the direction that this country is taking. Who would blame them.

I, for instance, would not dare to take the cash that I have saved for many years to buy a residential property in a community unless I thought the property will appreciate in value.