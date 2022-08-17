DRDGold expects its full-year profit to be cut by about a third amid surging costs and lower production, the company said on Wednesday.
DRDGold's headline earnings per share is expected to be in the R1.136 and R1.472 range for the year ended June 30, down from R1.684 during the same period last year.
The company said operating costs had risen 13% during the six months, driven mainly by increases in the cost of key inputs such as diesel, steel and chemicals.
Revenue is 3% lower, due to reduced production.
DRDGold said it expects to release its annual results on August 24.
Reuters
Rising costs hurt DRDGold
Image: Bloomberg
DRDGold expects its full-year profit to be cut by about a third amid surging costs and lower production, the company said on Wednesday.
DRDGold's headline earnings per share is expected to be in the R1.136 and R1.472 range for the year ended June 30, down from R1.684 during the same period last year.
The company said operating costs had risen 13% during the six months, driven mainly by increases in the cost of key inputs such as diesel, steel and chemicals.
Revenue is 3% lower, due to reduced production.
DRDGold said it expects to release its annual results on August 24.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos