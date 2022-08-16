Marikana: 10 years on | NUM and Amcu smoke peace pipe for workers
'Rival union members no longer kill each other'
Two labour unions which 10 years ago were cut-throat rivals in the mining sector have vowed to continue working together in the best interest of their members.
The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) recently told Sowetan that they are also going to tackle mining bosses whose aim is to divide workers and trample on labour rights. Amcu and NUM started working together during the 2021/2022 wage negotiations, which resulted in a three-month long strike in the gold sector at Sibanye-Stillwater that ended in June...
