Nine illegal miners escape via tunnel during police raid
Drone used to track down zama-zamas
Police have been using a drone to monitor illegal mining operations in Krugersdorp, on the West Rand, with Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela saying they encountered challenges when raiding the mine dump.
Yesterday, police officers, including K-9 units, raided a mine dump in Krugersdorp, arresting two of 11 zama-zamas and confiscated gas cylinders and phendukas (hand-driven cylinders)...
