Kanana residents live in fear of being caught in crossfire between rival gangs
'Zama-zamas shoot one another all the time and we don't know why'
As police intensified their crack down on illegal miners on the West Rand, about 160km away in Orkney, near Klerkdorp, North West, zama-zamas have turned neighbourhoods into their playgrounds.
The community of Kanana township told Sowetan that illegal mining activities in the area have turned their area into a battle field as rival gangs exchange gunfire all the time. Residents say they fear walking the streets after 6pm. The areas that police officers casually referred a Sowetan team to as most problematic include Ext 11, 12, 13 and Z-section...
Kanana residents live in fear of being caught in crossfire between rival gangs
'Zama-zamas shoot one another all the time and we don't know why'
As police intensified their crack down on illegal miners on the West Rand, about 160km away in Orkney, near Klerkdorp, North West, zama-zamas have turned neighbourhoods into their playgrounds.
The community of Kanana township told Sowetan that illegal mining activities in the area have turned their area into a battle field as rival gangs exchange gunfire all the time. Residents say they fear walking the streets after 6pm. The areas that police officers casually referred a Sowetan team to as most problematic include Ext 11, 12, 13 and Z-section...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos