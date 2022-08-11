×

South Africa

Parliament wants state clarity on illegal mining

Portfolio committee admonishes Mantashe on ignoring its advise

11 August 2022 - 08:08

The portfolio committee on mineral resources has asked  minister Gwede Mantashe, police minister Bheki Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to  explain what their departments are doing to put the lid on illegal mining.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee Sahlulele Luzipo said all three departments must explain their efforts as the issue of illegal mining is an urgent one since the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last month...

