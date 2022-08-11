Parliament wants state clarity on illegal mining
Portfolio committee admonishes Mantashe on ignoring its advise
The portfolio committee on mineral resources has asked minister Gwede Mantashe, police minister Bheki Cele and home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to explain what their departments are doing to put the lid on illegal mining.
Chairperson of the portfolio committee Sahlulele Luzipo said all three departments must explain their efforts as the issue of illegal mining is an urgent one since the rape of eight women in Krugersdorp last month...
