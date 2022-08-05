×

South Africa

Police overwhelmed as vigilantes hunt down zama-zamas

Men armed with sticks, hammers, axes round up, thrash zama-zamas

05 August 2022 - 07:22

Police appeared to be losing the battle to regain control of marauding mobs in Kagiso, on the West Rand, as violence escalated with acts of vigilantism after a week of heightened law enforcement crackdowns on illegal mining activities.

As anger grew over the horrific gang-rape of young women while filming a music video in the Krugersdorp area allegedly by zama-zamas, as the illegal miners are known, communities took matters into their hands, rounding up groups of men found in mine dumps, stripping them naked before unleashing mob justice with sjamboks...

