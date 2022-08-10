We spend the money we make here in SA – Zama zamas
Illegal miners in Soul City itching to return to ‘work’
Five days after a mob raided Soul City informal settlement in search for zama zamas, illegal miners are back at it.
Sowetan visited the plant deep in the settlement in Kagiso, on the West Rand, on Tuesday, with two illegal miners telling of how they had survived Thursday’s violent raids in which some zama zamas were stripped naked and sjamboked...
