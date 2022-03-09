January Riches stokvel banishing first month money blues for good

Members able to pay off debts, tuition fees and build houses

January is notorious for being financially challenging and worrisome. A festive season filled with spending, coupled with poor financial planning create the perfect recipe for disaster at the start of the new year.



While saving may seem like an easy thing to do, it is not always the case and an accountability structure can help to keep you on track. Through the January Riches stokvel, members hold each other accountable on their journey of saving in order to begin the year on a good financial note...