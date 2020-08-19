MTN appoints CFO Ralph Mupita as group president and CEO

Africa’s largest mobile group, MTN, has appointed group CFO Ralph Mupita as group president and CEO with effect from September 1.

Mupita has been MTN’s group CFO since April 17, and is a former CEO of Old Mutual Emerging Markets.

Mupita is likely to build on the steps taken by current boss Rob Shuter to break the company free from the perception that it has a limited growth outlook.

Under Shuter, MTN has been in pursuit of new revenue streams in financial services, music streaming and mobile gaming to counter the falling margins in basic telecoms services such as phone calls and internet connectivity, but Shuter has also presided over a drop of more than 45% in the share price, reflecting the company’s exposure to risky but lucrative frontier markets such as Nigeria and Iran.

Market players have said MTN’s new head would have to focus on growing MTN rather than being preoccupied with putting out fires.