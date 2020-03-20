South Africa

MTN 1G data will cost R99, as prices lowered

By Staff Reporter - 20 March 2020 - 11:36
Network provider MTN SA is reducing the cost of some mobile data offerings.
Network provider MTN SA is reducing the cost of some mobile data offerings.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

Monthly prepaid data bundles of 1GB and below from MTN SA will, in April, cost from 25% to 50% less.

Next month, MTN said on Friday, the 1GB monthly bundle will decrease by 33% to R99.

The company said, “This continues the work MTN SA has done to improve the affordability of data for its customers, having already brought the effective rate of data on its network down by 76% between February 2017 and February 2020.”

This is a developing story

Cut in data price long overdue

The announcement this week by the Competition Commission that Vodacom will slash data charges by more than 30% gave users, especially the poorest ...
Opinion
1 week ago

Vodacom agrees to cut mobile data prices

The agreement is likely to be seen as a victory for consumers, whose social media campaign against expensive data gained traction in 2017
Business
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Travel ban and closure of schools: SA declares national state of disaster over ...
Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
X