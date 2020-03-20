MTN 1G data will cost R99, as prices lowered

Monthly prepaid data bundles of 1GB and below from MTN SA will, in April, cost from 25% to 50% less.

Next month, MTN said on Friday, the 1GB monthly bundle will decrease by 33% to R99.

The company said, “This continues the work MTN SA has done to improve the affordability of data for its customers, having already brought the effective rate of data on its network down by 76% between February 2017 and February 2020.”

This is a developing story