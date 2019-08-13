Steinhoff looks to sell off assets after R107.35 bln accounting fraud

Scandal-hit retailer Steinhoff said on Tuesday its only hope for survival is to sell off assets to become a retail-focused investment holding firm, as it fights to contain the fallout of a R107.35 bln accounting fraud.

The company has been making losses of up to R61.34 billion a year since it initially flagged holes in its accounts in December 2017.

In its first presentation to investors since then, the retailer's chief executive Louis du Preez said its "only way to survive" was to slim down into a pure investment holding company focused on retail.

To achieve that Steinhoff is looking to sell off its non-retail assets and cut jobs at its French retail chain Conforma, its management said during the presentation.