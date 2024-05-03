REVIEW | '24 Toyota Land Cruiser 79 is a rock of ages

And that really is the extent of it from a visual perspective. Its boxy side profile stands tough in a world of streamlined templates, the sharp edges of the tailgate are a useful visual marker when reverse parking, since there is no reverse camera. Who needs one anyway? Land Cruiser owners know how to drive.
Image: Supplied
Change can be good. But we humans are also often reluctant to embrace it.
The automotive landscape has changed radically in the last decade and continues to evolve rapidly.
Electric powertrain developments, digitised cabins and semi-autonomous technologies are proliferating faster than ever. It can be overwhelming.
But amid all this there are certain, rare anachronisms that have managed to retain success and steady sales volumes by hardly changing at all throughout their lengthy life cycles.
Products like the Toyota Land Cruiser 70-Series have undergone only incremental tweaks during a production run spanning four decades.
Which is exactly how the intended audience prefers it.
Remember, the heavy-duty commercial vehicle made its bones in the toughest environments and most demanding applications. Agriculture, mining and other endeavours that require unflappable overlanding prowess.
Sold in single-cab, double-cab and wagon formats, the simplistic and robust 70-Series is a hot commodity for those who know – its appeal is enduring and that looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.
The latest iteration of the model was released in February this year. Ardent loyalists can breathe a sigh of relief because while the Land Cruiser has been altered in certain respects, the core values remain unchanged.
Upgrades are superficial though noticeable. Most significant is the refreshed frontal design, somewhat modernised, still decidedly retro with amber indicator lenses, a broad mesh grille, circular headlamps and a protruding plastic chin. New side mirrors offer a wider field of vision, in a more substantial housing, but are still manually-adjustable.
Image: Supplied
And that really is the extent of it from a visual perspective. Its boxy side profile stands tough in a world of streamlined templates, the sharp edges of the tailgate are a useful visual marker when reverse parking, since there is no reverse camera. Who needs one anyway? Land Cruiser owners know how to drive.
Climbing inside, you will find the same seat design and fixtures from the '80s – door handle releases, locking buttons and air-conditioning switchgear that puts one in mind of their grandfather's Corolla or Cressida.
But there are new furnishings to get excited about. The steering wheel from the Hilux now features, trimmed in leatherette with a classy faux wood trim insert at the top. A centre console provides useful storage compartments – finally, some cupholders and a place to keep your smartphone.
Did you notice the contemporary shifter lever in the picture? Yes, ladies and gentlemen, you can now have a Land Cruiser with the convenience of a six-speed automatic.
But only if you pick the new 2.8-litre derivative. Many might be inclined to do so. This is a trusted engine with proven credentials in the Hilux, Fortuner and Land Cruiser Prado.
The turbocharged-diesel, four-cylinder unit is good for 150kW and 500Nm. With the self-shifting transmission, the pairing gives the vehicle a sense of urgency it never had before.
Off the line the 79 feels a lot more expedient. On the freeway, it is surprising how much strength there is from 120km/h and beyond, although the aerodynamic challenges of such a shape are still very much present.
Yes, despite the exterior wind noise and expectedly bouncy ride, the 2.8-litre 79 gets the job done.
After all, there is only so much engineering that can be done to polish the traits of a ladder-frame chassis with solid beam axles and rear leaf springs. It still has the turning circle of a small planet.
Image: Supplied
You grow to live with those characteristics on a daily basis and it becomes endearing, to an extent. The hardy Toyota feels like a living, breathing animal, a stark contrast to the hugely refined, clinical machines of the modern era.
Another benefit of the four-cylinder model is the fitment of two locking differentials, front and rear.
But worry not – if the 2.8-litre is too modern for you, the normally-aspirated diesels (4.5 V8, 4.2 straight-six) and 4.0 V6 petrol are still part of the line-up.
As before, all 70-Series models boast a part-time 4x4 system with low-range gearing.
The vehicle feels like it can go just about anywhere and certainly, throughout its years of production, there are owners who have driven there Land Cruisers pretty much everywhere.
The double-cab we drove comes in at R1,009,000. A hefty sum for a product conceived a decade before SA’s democracy.
But the thing about the Land Cruiser 70-Series is a sense of utility and toughness that will never go out of fashion.
Go and look at what they sell for on the second-hand market and the model might strike you as a bona fide investment.
