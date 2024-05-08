Many will recall the previous Territory sold here, which was an Australian product and an early player in the large family sport-utility vehicle market. It had a thirsty six-cylinder plus the option of a sporty ST derivative.
LAUNCH | Chinese-made Ford Territory takes Kuga's baton in C-SUV market
Ford South Africa tallied as many as three dozen options in the C-segment sport-utility vehicle arena.
During a presentation for its new Territory, the brand admitted that regaining traction in such a crowded market would not be an easy ride, but that the strength of the blue oval and the overall competence of its product would hold the automaker in good stead.
You might remember that Ford once had a contender in this field by the name of Kuga.
It was a compelling prospect that achieved respectable sales volumes, until spontaneous combustion issues beset the 1.6-litre EcoBoost derivative, resulting in a besmirched reputation for the nameplate and a public relations nightmare.
The landscape of the category has changed even further since the Kuga days. In addition to rivals such as the Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Mazda CX-5, Opel Grandland, Citroën C5 Aircross, Peugeot 3008, Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester, Nissan X-Trail and Mitsubishi Outlander, the Territory must also face a raft of Chinese options.
Models such as the Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, as well as imminent wares from the likes of Jaecoo and Omoda.
South African consumers seem to be responding favourably to Chinese brands' aggressive pricing strategies, with products that are generously equipped, boasting a rich veneer of quality, decent warranties and palatable styling.
Well, Ford decided that instead of trying to beat them – it might be smarter to join them – as the new Territory has Chinese roots.
The model was developed with the Jiangling Motors Corporation (JMC), under the banner of Jiangling Ford Automobile Technology. It is known in the Chinese market as the Equator Sport.
Many will recall the previous Territory sold here, which was an Australian product and an early player in the large family sport-utility vehicle market. It had a thirsty six-cylinder plus the option of a sporty ST derivative.
The new five-seater Territory is related to that product in name alone, not ingredients.
Visually, the latest model does not strike one as a Ford product from the outset. If the blue oval emblems were covered, most would be hard-pressed to correctly identify the car. That said, it is attractive to the eye in a generic kind of way.
The cabin has the execution not dissimilar to contemporary Chinese cars from Haval and Chery. Atop the fascia sits a wide screen display spanning across half the width of the dashboard, while physical buttons are deployed sparingly.
Fit and finish are of a good standard – surfaces are trimmed in quality materials, switchgear operates with a positive feel.
One engine and transmission combination is used across the range: a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol linked to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. Drive is to the front wheels and no all-wheel drive version is on the cards.
Pricing kicks off at R576,000 for the basic Ambiente, the middle-range Trend goes for R632,600 and the high-tier Titanium will set you back R707,000. Service plans carry an extra cost. A four-year/120,000km warranty is standard.
We tested the Trend and Titanium over a drive from Gqeberha to Knysna, through the picturesque N2 Garden Route.
Changing elevations, gentle sweeps and crisp autumn weather provided ideal conditions in which to enjoy the road-tripping capabilities of the Ford.
The Titanium is replete with just about everything expected from a top-grade family steed, including a panoramic roof, electrically-operated tailgate, leatherette upholstery and the full suite of driver assistance functions.
Gear selection is done via a metallic-finished rotary dial. Initially, the sharpness of the brake pedal took some getting used to, for smooth modulation.
On the open road, the cabin was found to be wonderfully hushed, clear evidence of thorough development in the noise, vibration and harshness departments. A light, but precise steering character and confidence-inspiring suspension damping culminated in a relaxed drive.
The motor is nothing to write home about, getting the job done in appliance-like fashion, with its 138kW and 318Nm.
Our cars were hardly strained from a load perspective; just two occupants and their overnight luggage. Consumption seemed high, between 8l/100km and into the late 9l/100km region.
Luggage capacity is 448l with the rear seats in place. Ford engineers said specific developments for our market included focus on towing capabilities, with a braked capacity of 1,310kg. Ground clearance of 190mm ought to be sufficient for most light gravel exploits.
The new Territory seems to ticks the boxes, although we struggled to pin-point a single area in which it is unequivocally class-leading.
This is a crowded market after all with no shortage of truly exceptional offerings.
In the Ford ambit, the model is sure to be a welcomed addition by dealerships – expanding beyond the limited portfolio of Puma, Ranger and Everest.
