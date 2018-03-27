Retrenchment sparks flowers business idea

There is a popular misconception that instead of buying flowers for an African woman, rather buy her airtime.

Florist and businesswoman Maidi Malola, 29, is changing this stereotype through her flower-selling company Blossom Haven.

Malola, a former radio journalist, said starting a flower business in Tzaneen, her hometown, had not been easy as a result of the relationship that people have with flowers.

"Some of the challenges I come across is convincing people to have flowers. Now the people from my community are realising that one doesn't need a big budget to have flowers," said Malola.

"I try to arrange according to people's budgets so that their events can look beautiful."

After being laid off from her job last year, Malola said she was encouraged by members of her family to start her own business. "I got laid off but my husband's aunt said 'hey, you do flowers so well, why don't you go into the business'.

"I got the company registered and friends and family took interest. I went to do their flowers and they told their friends; that's how we started," she said.

On her relationship with flowers, she said: "This started from a young age. Every Easter my grandmother used to buy us flowers so we can put on my grandfather's grave.