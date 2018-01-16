Tailor-made for runaway success

To chase the wolf away from the door, Muimeleli Mutangwa formulated a detergent to wash other students' sneakers.

The 24-year-old is the owner of TailorKlinik, based in Braamfontein , Johannesburg. It cleans sneakers and gets them dry within five hours.

"I clean and repair shoes, sneakers and accessories. If you bring your sneakers before 11am you will get them clean the same day as I have also designed a drying system that dries shoes within five hours," Mutangwa said.

It has not always been smooth sailing for the University of Witwatersrand student.

"After I completed my degree in chemical engineering, I wanted to do a master's but my scholarship only covered accommodation and tuition. I had to make a plan to buy food and pay for my other expenses.

"I then realised that students wanted to look clean but had no time to clean their sneakers. I saw a gap in there and started working on creating [the right] detergent.