Cycling bug becomes proud family business

Puleng Masemene is a soft-spoken man with his sights set on powering Soweto's cyclists forward - one bicycle at a time.

The 90-year-old former delivery and repairman for Western Flyer bicycle company has a sense of pride watching the small business passing down three generations in his family.

Masemene suffered a stroke in 1983, losing the use of his right-hand side. But, despite this, he went on two years later to open a bicycle repair shop at his home in Diepkloof, Soweto, to sustain his family.

Fast forward 33 years later, and Masemene's grandson Kgothatso has relocated the repair shop a few streets away from the family home, and closer to the community.

"What he [Kgothatso] did is extraordinary. His father, Sello, was also in the trade and once ran this business before he passed on. I am proud to see my grandson doing what his father did," Masemene said.

Masemene can now be seen as an ever-present figure toiling, in his old age, in the repair centre at Masemene Cycles.

The shop repairs and sells bicycles as well as leases them out to those who cannot afford them.

Clad in a blue overall, Masemene sits next to his work station where a stack of greasy cog sets, cassettes, pedals, and chains are on a desk.