South Africa

Business owner arrested for illegally reconnecting electricity

By Staff Writer - 03 March 2018 - 11:41
Illegal to reconnect your own electricity. Image: 123RF: Stock Image/ Wang Tom
Illegal to reconnect your own electricity. Image: 123RF: Stock Image/ Wang Tom

A 63-year-old business owner was arrested in Industria North‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday for illegally connecting power supply to her property.

It is alleged that the property owes the City of Johannesburg over R490‚000 for rates and services.

The city said in a statement that power supply to her property had been disconnected on January 16 by the city’s technicians‚ but it was discovered on Friday that the electricity had been illegally reconnected.

The woman’s arrest forms part of the city’s #BuyaMthetho operation‚ which is aimed at ensuring law and order in the city and adherence to its by-laws by all residents.

Two Chinese nationals bust for alleged illegal electricity connection

Two Chinese nationals will appear in Court on Monday following their arrest for allegedly illegally connecting to the city’s electricity.
News
21 days ago

Children pay ultimate price of illegal electricity connections

Residents of Marikana‚ north of Pretoria‚ have turned their settlement into a death trap out of desperation for electricity.
News
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

‘Land will be expropriated without compensation. It will happen’- President ...
Full speech: Julius Malema tables a motion on expropriation of land without ...
X