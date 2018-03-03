A 63-year-old business owner was arrested in Industria North‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday for illegally connecting power supply to her property.

It is alleged that the property owes the City of Johannesburg over R490‚000 for rates and services.

The city said in a statement that power supply to her property had been disconnected on January 16 by the city’s technicians‚ but it was discovered on Friday that the electricity had been illegally reconnected.

The woman’s arrest forms part of the city’s #BuyaMthetho operation‚ which is aimed at ensuring law and order in the city and adherence to its by-laws by all residents.