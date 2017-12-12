The sky is the limit for Thato

Thato Mokhothu, 35, has proven her ability to turn every opportunity into success. She is succeeding in a man's world.

Mokhothu is the owner and director of RTT Construction and a shareholder in Tyremart which makes her the first lady in Free State to own a fitment centre that provides new tyres, retreads and supplies the mining industry.

Life has not always been a bed of roses for Mokhothu who had to support her siblings when her parents divorced in 2000. She had to give up her studies at the Central University of Technology and work as a waitress to be able to put food on the table.

"I was studying human resource management at the Central University of Technology at the time. I could not afford the fees. I also had to put bread on the table for my family. I gave up my studies and started waitressing to support my siblings," she said

However, Mokhothu chose to see the positive side of life despite her tough circumstances. It was while working with home and building loans that the idea of starting her own company first hit her.