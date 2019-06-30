Bafana must be on target against Morocco

Bafana Bafana delivered an improved performance against Namibia to get maximum points in Group D of the Africa Cup of Nations.

The 1-0 victory came on the back of a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Ivory Coast.

Probably what was most pleasing was that most of the players took the responsibility of helping turn things around. Man of the Match Percy Tau had promised an improved performance and delivered.

From Cairo, Tiyani wa ka Mabasa reports on the areas that Bafana need to look at ahead of tomorrow's encounter against Morocco.

Fullbacks shouldn't be sitting back

Bafana's game is dependent on the right and left backs going up and down to defend and help out in attack.

Thamsanqa Mkhize and Sifiso Hlanti did a good job in defence, but didn't really overlap much. Hlanti went up a few times, but Mkhize sat back all the time.

Poor from set-pieces

Bafana had a few free-kicks and Hlanti took some of them but didn't reach the intended target.

Even more disappointing are the ones Bafana got on the edge of the box that either didn't have much power or were off target.

Morocco are an even more difficult opposition and even though they're already guaranteed a spot in the knockout phase, they will still probably give it their all. It means Bafana may not get many scoring opportunities tomorrow.

They will have to take every single chance that comes their way and it won't work out if they misuse free-kicks.

Poor upfront combination

Tau put in a good performance but there were times his passes didn't get through to strike partner, Lebo Mothiba.

There were a few times Tau would lay on a pass, but the goalkeeper would come out to easily connect, which shows that those around Tau are not reading his movements. SA need goals against Morocco and if the strikers don't find each other, it spells trouble.