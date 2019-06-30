Pirates throw Celtic a lifeline

Financially distressed Bloemfontein Celtic have found salvation from an unlikely source as the club battles to remain afloat.

Fellow Premiership club Orlando Pirates have indirectly come to the rescue of Phunya Sele Sele with the purchase of a number of their players.

In midweek, the Irvin Khoza-owned Bucs announced the signing of three Celtic players: Tshegofatso Mabasa, Bongani Sam and Kabelo Dlamini.

While local clubs have traditionally not disclosed transfer fees, it is without a doubt that Celtic collected millions for the three rising stars.

Mabasa, Sam and Dlamini were the biggest and most prized assets at Celtic and were wanted by a number of clubs.

Towering defender Alfred Ndengane was also sold to Pirates in an unusual deal back in October. Due to his high wages that were putting a strain on the budget, Ndengane left Celtic to join Bucs outside of the transfer window.

Since the transfers, talks of a possible sale have subsided. Club owner Max Tshabalala refused to comment on the current financial position of the club.