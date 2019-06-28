Bafana Bafana, win this one and restore faith

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter complains about South African football fans being impatient with the national team.

He says the national soccer team does not get support it should from the 53-million people that make up this country's population.

Instead, he basically says, we are ready to pounce on the players, the coaches and their bosses the moment Bafana loses a game.

There is nothing wrong with the coach calling on supporters to back the national team, especially when it is engaged in a difficult battle to qualify for the next round of a major tournament such as the Africa Cup of Nations.

Every patriotic South African should back Bafana Bafana or any other national squad representing us in international tournaments.