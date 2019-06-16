Boxing boost from mixed martial arts

There is a plea for synergy between Boxing South Africa (BSA) and Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC).

Cairo Howarth, together with his two brothers, have built EFC to become the biggest mixed martial arts brand in Africa.

Their biggest strength is that they have their own television production company - something that probably makes it even easier for the corporate world to be associated with EFC. There are sponsors galore and live action on TV is guaranteed.

The success of EFC has attracted a number of former and current professional boxers. Some share their boxing skills in training with mixed martial arts fighters while others are involved in the actual sport.

On the other hand, boxing does not enjoy support from the corporate world or live coverage on television.