Lehlohonolo Ramagole grateful for role to run boxing

Lehlohonolo Ramagole is gratified that Boxing SA gave him an opportunity to

administer professional boxing in Gauteng and the former professional boxer from Orlando paid tribute to the divine power.

"God always entrusted me to break records in this sport," said Ramagole.

"In 2000 I became the first and only SA amateur boxer to make the Russian World Championships and in 2005 I became the first flyweight Baby Champ champion and on Saturday, I had my first event ever as the youngest acting provincial manager in the history of Boxing SA at Emperors Palace. All glory to God."

Ramagole and veteran ring official Jaap van Niewenhuizen were announced last week as the two men in charge of boxing in Gauteng. Boxing SA's Tsholofelo Lejaka said they will be in charge of the fistic spot in Gauteng on a temporary basis.

Ramagole and Van Niewenhuzien's first assignment went smoothly at Emperors Palace last weekend.

In that tournament, the eagerly awaited fight between Ricardo Malajika and Arnell Lubisi ended in the first round when Malajika decked Lubisi with a well-executed body shot to the ribs.

In a WBA Pan African junior welterweight title fight, certainly the fight of the night, Jabulani Makhense retained his belt with a lopsided points decision over 12 rounds against busy as a bee Michael Mokoena. The scores read 119-109; 116-112 and 117-111.

Makhense remains undefeated after eight fights.