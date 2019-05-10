Sort out your issues on time

Never again shall it be that the Premier Soccer League will still be dealing with legal matters on the last day of the season.

We are saying that the matter involving Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse should have been ironed out when it happened in October.

Arendse was ineligible to play against Bidvest Wits in the 1-1 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium, and Sundowns claim the league's disciplinary committee only served papers on the club in January. That's almost four months after the incident.