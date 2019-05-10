Sort out your issues on time
Never again shall it be that the Premier Soccer League will still be dealing with legal matters on the last day of the season.
We are saying that the matter involving Mamelodi Sundowns defender Wayne Arendse should have been ironed out when it happened in October.
Arendse was ineligible to play against Bidvest Wits in the 1-1 draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium, and Sundowns claim the league's disciplinary committee only served papers on the club in January. That's almost four months after the incident.
It's a professional league for crying out loud, and these sort of things make a mockery of what is arguably the best league in Africa.
In failing to sort out this issues, timeously, the league opened itself up to many unnecessary claims, including that the prosecutor, Nande Becker, has quit the job as a result of the debacle.
But it turned out to be false.
We are saying it was not supposed to go this far that we may not even know the champions on the final day tomorrow.