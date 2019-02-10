Kaizer Chiefs' barren run continues

Just days after the State of the Nation Address, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates delivered the state of the Soweto derby, which appears to still be tilted towards the Buccaneers judging by their 1-1 stalemate at FNB Stadium yesterday.

This was Chiefs' chance to finally snap their winless streak, but they failed as the Sea Robbers showed that they still have their number and came back from behind.

It was a missed opportunity for the Glamour Boys to end Bucs' dominance and their barren run, which is now at 12 games without victory.

And for the Buccaneers, it was a chance to close the gap between them and Bidvest Wits at the top of the table.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp continued to show balls of steel in his selection as he gave new goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi his debut on such a big occasion.

Virgil Vries was relegated to the grandstands at a safe distance, far away from the pitch where he could not make another "mea culpa".

The German also fielded Happy Mashiane, a player who only made his debut last month for the club, and had the bone crushing Willard Katsande on the bench.