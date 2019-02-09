WATCH | Chiefs, Pirates fans invade FNB stadium
Throngs of fans made their way into FNB Stadium prior to the much anticipated Absa Premier League Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Football lovers entering #FNBStadium in numbers for the #SowetoDerby. pic.twitter.com/lfE1bXDAZi— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 9, 2019
Pirates‚ on 32 points from 18 matches on the log‚ can move within two points of leaders Bidvest Wits with a win against sworn rivals Chiefs‚ and will strengthen their argument for a first league title since 2012.
#OrlandoPirates players arrive for warm-up. #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/qr1MvS0nyZ— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) February 9, 2019
Meanwhile, hosts Chiefs are in sixth place in the PSL on 27 points from 19 matches‚ 10 points behind leaders Bidvest Wits (37 from 19).
Tickets for Saturday’s derby were sold out by Friday‚ Amakhosi communications manager Vina Maphosa revealed.