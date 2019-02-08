Chiefs' derby hopes rests with Khama Billiat

With the Soweto derby screaming for a Kaizer Chiefs hero, Khama Billiat carries the hopes of the fans that the suffering will end like no other player at the club.

For the past five years, Chiefs have failed to beat their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in 11 games, in all competitions.

In all those years, no Chiefs player has been able to raise their hand to etch their name in Soweto derby folklore.

Billiat is a player who holds the key to unlocking the heavy hearts of the Amakhosi supporters and flooding it with immense joy tomorrow (3.30pm).

"For me I look at it in a positive light," Billiat said about the pressure on his shoulders.

"From the day I joined the club the expectations have been high, and you have to do something - I am expected to perform. It's a great feeling playing for Chiefs because there is so much support for the team."