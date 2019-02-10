Stars of the Soweto Derby

There were a few outstanding players in the Soweto Derby.

Sunday World picks the star players from each side.

Khama Billiat (Chiefs)

This was definitely one of his better games for Amakhosi since his arrival. The ball that led to the penalty converted by Daniel Cardoso was won by Billiat, who dispossessed Asavela Mbekile and launched an attack that ended with the pacey Zimbabwean being fouled in the box.

Billiat has scored seven goals in 18 games against the Buccaneers since he started playing in the PSL and he wasn't on the scoresheet this time, but he caused too many problems for Pirates.

Left back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya deserves a special mention for playing his heart out for the better part of this clash and Cardoso also had a good game in defence.

Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates)

Ever an attacking force for Bucs, Lorch never gave up the fight and was rewarded in the end with a goal.

It's the effort that he puts in that saw Pirates bounce back.

Ben Motshwari was the official Man of the Match, but Lorch kept taking the game to Chiefs. He wasn't always able to connect with his fellow attackers, but he kept going.

Happy Jele, the Bucs captain, also showed experience to win a lot of balls in defence and deserves a pat on the back.