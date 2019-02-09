Kaizer Chiefs’ star forward Khama Billiat has admitted that he enjoys having Siphelele Ntshangase playing behind him‚ and the service that he receives from the creative central midfielder.

Chiefs on Saturday will square up for their Absa Premiership Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium (kickoff: 3.30pm).

It was put to Billiat this week that he appears to thrive when he has Ntshangase‚ and the midfielder’s skill‚ vision and “champagne passes”‚ playing behind him in a Chiefs lineup.

Billiat said he and Ntshangase’s contrasting styles can complement one another.

“I think we are different‚ the way we play. And some players play differently in a way that it helps another player.

“I have got a great understanding with Ntshangase. I don’t know – maybe because we talk a lot.

“I believe players work together differently. We can’t all work together the same way. Otherwise it doesn’t make a team.

“I have a great understanding with everyone. I have a great understanding with Ntshangase. And it does work for me every time.”

Billiat said the kind of service a striker receives can be crucial to their effectiveness.

“The way you actually like the balls to passed to you. It’s the same with other players linking from you‚” the little Zimbabwean said.

“So it starts with me. If I can put someone through with nice passes‚ I expect the same thing.

“But ja‚ we are working on it. We are working with the guys. And let’s hope this time around it will come together.”

Billiat‚ who joined Chiefs on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns in June‚ has yet to taste victory in a Soweto derby‚ as Amakhosi have lost both this season‚ both by 2-1 scorelines‚ in the league in October and a Telkom Knockout semifinal in November.