Siwelele bosses to face angry supporters

Bloemfontein Celtic's management will today fulfil the promise they made to the supporters to address their concerns in a general meeting.

The Siwelele faithful have been unhappy with reports painting a bleak picture of the club over the months.

Besides the fact that the club has at times failed to pay players' salaries, former coach Steve Komphela's resignation letter late last month also brought to light a number of issues.

"We had a terrible pre-season if any at all and we didn't have training kit and equipment till lately. The last straw was the most recent incident before we went to play Cape Town City [on December 22]. We couldn't train yet again because players went on strike for the fourth time this season totalling 16 days," read the letter by Komphela, who left for Golden Arrows.

On top of all this, the supporters have to contend with the fact that the club could be sold.