Komphela's letter ruffles feathers

Bloemfontein Celtic CEO Khumbulani Konco says some of the contents from the leaked resignation letter of former coach Steve Komphela are misleading.

Komphela threw the football fraternity into a tailspin last week when he penned an unflattering resignation letter before abandoning ship to join Golden Arrows. In the letter Komphela painted a picture of a dysfunctional club that operates like an amateur side.

In the letter Komphela says the club's training facilities are the worst in the league, that he paid analysts from his own pocket and had to buy petrol and a fan belt for the grass-cutting machine.

"As a club we have not made a secret of our challenges but some of the things in the letter paint the wrong picture," Konco told Sowetan.

"The fact of the matter is that Steve received an offer from another club and took the job, there was no need for a letter. We have had many coaches come and go and there was no need to write a letter of resignation because we all know the challenges we face here, it is no secret."