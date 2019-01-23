Light start to cup hunt for Steve

The Nedbank Cup presents Golden Arrows mentor Steve Komphela with yet another opportunity for silverware as he still searches for his maiden trophy nearly 17 years into his coaching career.

Arrows are favourites to make light work of Mpumalanga ABC Motsepe League side Tjakastad Junior Shepherds in Nedbank Cup's first-round tie at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The Abafana Bes'thende trainer has reached three cup finals as a coach.

Arrows themselves are as desperate for a cup as their coach. The KwaZulu-Natal club have only one competitive trophy, the MTN8, which they won in 2009 by demolishing Ajax Cape Town 6-0 at Orlando Stadium.