Cracks beginning to show at Naturena

"Really, I feel frustrated up until now," retorted Castro. "Because we are leading the game. So we are supposed to also read the game and close the game. But sometimes this part is the part of the coach, who needs to help us also.

"So, as the players, we know inside [the field] what is happening. We try. At the end of the day I just say that we can't concede goals like that. Because they are stupid goals.

"The previous game, also, we made mistakes. The same situations, the same goals. We need to be more focused on our defensive job. Because they [the opponents] can't draw the game like this."

It is also glaring that since the beginning of the season Solinas's defence combination has not been up to scratch, letting in "stupid" goals as Castro has alluded.

As things stand, it would seem the coach has turned a deaf ear to calls to effect changes to his leaky defence. To crown it all, his tendency to delay making substitutions with time still in his favour, has also not endeared him much to the peace-loving faithfuls.

His insistence on using the ineffective Ramahlwe Mphahlele at right back boggles the mind when Kgotso Moleko has proven to be a worthy substitute.