Oneida Cooper to swim from island her dad jailed on

Anti-apartheid activist Saths Cooper's daughter Oneida may not have utilised politics to empower others like her father but she appears to have inherited her dad's big heart of helping others.

Cooper, 25, established a nonprofit organisation (NPO), Making Waves Together SA, aimed at teaching children from underprivileged communities how to swim as a necessary life skill.

"We teach historically disadvantaged kids how to swim. We want to reduce the perennial school holiday loss of life by drowning, creating a critical sense of mastery and independence," said Cooper whose swimming lessons are conducted at her newly founded swimming school Bubble Babies in Rosebank, Joburg.