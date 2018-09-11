WATCH | Msimanga clashes with 'drunk' man on crutches during tour of Joburg CBD

Just as temperatures started picking up in the Johannesburg CBD, Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga received the coldest of welcomes when he visited the city’s notorious Noord taxi rank on Tuesday morning.

Msimanga visited the taxi rank during the DA's 'listening tour' as the party’s premier candidate for Gauteng in next year’s general elections.

Just as he turned from Twist Street into Hancock street, Msimanga started noticing the filth on the side of the road. Accompanied by journalists and a few DA support staff, Msimanga commented on it.

“This is not right. Look, the bin is empty but there is a lot of garbage next to it. We as residents ourselves are the ones who are doing this on a daily basis and it’s wrong. I can tell you now, in Tshwane, every night there are people who are cleaning. But come the very next morning after rush hour, it is like nothing has ever happened…We need to make sure that this thing is corrected,” said Msimanga.