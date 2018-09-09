Mpho Matsi feels like he's living overseas

Being in Cape Town feels like being in a foreign country for Mpho Matsi.

The Mother City is a long way from where Matsi grew up in Mamelodi, Pretoria. But the Cape Town City midfielder is doing his best to fit in.

"When I wake up I see the ocean, the coastal air is different from that of the inner parts of the country. I can feel like I am in different place, it actually feels like being overseas. It's a different experience altogether to what I'm used to," Matsi said.

"People here speak mostly isiXhosa and Afrikaans, so I have been trying to learn the languages. People appreciate it when an outsider tries to make an effort."

Matsi, 28, said he goes out often and turns himself into a tourist in the city. He has already acquired an addiction to a local drink. "I have to a have a smoothie almost every day; that's the one thing I can't get enough of. I have been to Table Mountain. The city of Cape Town is beautiful, the view from the top of the mountain is so breathtaking. It's not the first and the last time I will be on top of the mountain."