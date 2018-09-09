Bradley Grobler's brilliance destroys Amakhosi
SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler does not go around big-headed and boasting about his mastery of single-handedly annihilating Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8.
Grobler has been hailed as the giant killer in local football after scoring both goals in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against the Soweto giants and again in their 1-0 second-leg victory last Saturday, to book his team a place in the final.
The final is a replica of last season's finale as Grobler's side and defending champions gear up to meet an equally high-spirited Cape Town City on September 29.
"It's something that I don't really go out and set my mind to doing. Firstly, I have nothing against Chiefs or [Orlando] Pirates for that matter. But in football and as a striker I take to the field to score goals," said Grobler.
"To be honest, for the sake of my team I would do it at every game I play. Remember I've been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons; those injuries were somewhat a setback and a dent to my football career."
Grobler, 30, returned to action after a long injury lay-off in the second half of last season. He said he was looking forward to scoring more goals and, who knows, might end up being the leading goal scorer and bagging the Golden Boot honours. "My priority is to stay injury-free. I want to do it for my team, they supported me throughout my injury troubles," said the marksman who has scored six times against both Chiefs and Bucs.
Asked whether he was entertaining any prospects of a move to a club abroad, Grobler said he recently renewed his contract for another three seasons, with no release clause. He should be looking forward to their league match against Pirates on Saturday and it will be interesting to see if he improves this record against the Buccaneers.