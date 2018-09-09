Bradley Grobler's brilliance destroys Amakhosi

SuperSport United striker Bradley Grobler does not go around big-headed and boasting about his mastery of single-handedly annihilating Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8.

Grobler has been hailed as the giant killer in local football after scoring both goals in the first leg of the MTN8 semifinal against the Soweto giants and again in their 1-0 second-leg victory last Saturday, to book his team a place in the final.

The final is a replica of last season's finale as Grobler's side and defending champions gear up to meet an equally high-spirited Cape Town City on September 29.

"It's something that I don't really go out and set my mind to doing. Firstly, I have nothing against Chiefs or [Orlando] Pirates for that matter. But in football and as a striker I take to the field to score goals," said Grobler.

"To be honest, for the sake of my team I would do it at every game I play. Remember I've been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons; those injuries were somewhat a setback and a dent to my football career."