Action sport commentator Sal Masekela, the son of late jazz great Hugh Masekela, is our charmza for taking time off to teach kids to swim in a new pool.

This was at the opening of the the first community swimming pool at Shakas Head, a project undertaken by the KwaDukuza municipality in KZN to uplift township youth.

The pool will be used by Ubuntu Learn to Surf and Swim Club. Kudos to you, Sal.