Cardi B goes nude to address red carpet 'slip up'

When Cardi B was dragged on social media for apparently showing her lady bits on the red carpet, she decided to drag everyone right back and kit off for an anatomy lesson.

Cardi B was having the time of her life at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night, where she won two awards, but soon trended not for her wins but rather for a pic she took with hubby Offset.

In the snap, Cardi had her leg up, exposing a bit of flesh from her inner thigh that fans were convinced was her lady bits.

While the snap was circulating across the internet faster than the Gautrain to Pretoria, Cardi took to Instagram Live to face the critics head on.