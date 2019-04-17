SHWA attends the E! party and a GoT get together
Winter is coming! Can you believe we have been waiting for almost two years? The final season of Game of Thrones premiered Sunday night.
Shwa put on her corset and cape as she channelled Cersei Lannister realness at the White Walker by Johnnie Walker launch in Joburg to celebrate the series launch.
The Shepstone Gardens venue was so cool and was transformed to look like the set of Game of Thrones. Snow everywhere. The only thing missing was Jon Snow.
Fashion caper
Anele Mdoda ’s dramatic medieval cape and turban gave Shwa so much life. Yaaaasssss kween. Otherwise, stars such as K Naomi, Reason, Langa Mavuso and Lunga Shabalala were a yawn fest.
Eye candy
Shuuuuuuuuuu! Enhle Mbali Maphumulo was showing so much sexy leg. What a yummy mummy!
So awkward
Eish! It was so awks for exes Ayanda Thabethe and Dash to be at the same place. They worked extra hard to avoid each other. Poor Dash, who is usually the party starter, was on his phone the entire night. Let Shwa comfort you boo.
Somizi be warned!
The E! 15th birthday party was so ratchet. Shebeen vibez all the way. But what was interesting was the battle of the VIP box.
Of course, Queen B had all the cool kids in the booth. Her cousin PinkyGal, looking a hot mess as usual, was by her side sipping on BNG. Nomzamo Mbatha , rocking feathers, was in there and Somizi and Mohale joined in too.
But here is some advice to madala Somizi – keep your stallion on a leash, honey.
Minnie more Mickey Mouse
Minnie Dlamini's VIP booth was the saddest, shem. Zero A-listers. Gurl you need new friends. Her failed attempt at channelling Jessica Rabbit was a big joke. She looked more like Mickey Mouse.
Cassper Nyovest's performance was next level. The eggplant came to play too in those grey sweatpants. Yum!