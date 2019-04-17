SHWA attends the E! party and a GoT get together

Winter is coming! Can you believe we have been waiting for almost two years? The final season of Game of Thrones premiered Sunday night.

Shwa put on her corset and cape as she channelled Cersei Lannister realness at the White Walker by Johnnie Walker launch in Joburg to celebrate the series launch.

The Shepstone Gardens venue was so cool and was transformed to look like the set of Game of Thrones. Snow everywhere. The only thing missing was Jon Snow.