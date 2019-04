Congrats to South Africa's four young scientists for winning places to represent the country at the 2019 Kenya Science and Engineering Fair.

The four are Ntendeni Nephawe of Mbilwi secondary in Sibasa, Venda; Caroline Boshoff (Cape Recife high, PE); Norman Mashiri (Dr Joseph Shabalala secondary, Ladysmith, KZN); and Siphesihle Sithole (Mehlokazulu high, Pietermaritzburg, KZN).

Well done, ambassadors.