'President not having sleepless nights'

The ANC presidency has come out guns blazing, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be removed at the party's national general council (NGC) next July. He will, contrary to his detractors' wishes, finish his term.

In an interview with Sunday World on Friday, ANC presidency head Sibongile Besani said Ramaphosa is not having sleepless nights about his future, but is instead in full charge of the ruling party and the country.

Besani, a former ANC secretary in the Free State - where he served with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule - also moved to slam views by the president's detractors in the party that he is not implementing the organisation's radical resolutions adopted at its Nasrec conference in 2017.

"We are confident that President Ramaphosa will finish his term. Remember the NGC has got a different mandate altogether," said Besani.

"It is a mid-term, we are assessing. At that NGC people are going to be saying 'here are our resolutions, what did you do'?"