DJ Zinyo to marry his soul mate Khabonina
Deep house fiend Mpho "DJ Zinyo" Lepheane will tie the knot with his sweetheart Khabonina Ngwenya in a traditional wedding next month.
The first leg of the wedding will take place in Tembisa, in Ekurhuleni, on September 13, while the second instalment will be in Katlehong, also in Ekurhuleni, the following day.
Zinyo, who also owns technical production company Bilzin, has confirmed he will wed the mother of his two children next month.
He said he couldn't wait to walk Ngwenya down the aisle because, in her, he has found a soul mate and she is the love of his life.
The DJ said when he met Ngwenya in 2007 he knew that she was the woman he was prepared to spend the rest of his life with.
"I met her in Vosloorus in 2007 when I was there to visit a friend of mine. We exchanged numbers and we became friends until we started dating in 2008 and my life changed for good. She is so supportive, intelligent and loving," he said.
Ngwenya excitedly confirmed that she will be marrying the talented artist.
"I really can't wait for this day; it is a big day for me. I'm excited and nervous at the same time. When he paid lobola for me after blessing him with two kids, I knew that the wedding bells were on the cards but didn't know it would be this year. It is a good feeling," she said.
Ngwenya said that, in Zinyo, she has not only found a soul mate, but a friend.
"We are friends, we do almost everything together. We laugh together, we cry together and we are each other's backbones," she said.
The couple have a nine-year-old daughter and a seven-year-old son.
Among the guests expected to grace the occasion are DJs Lulo Cafe, Dr Dudda and Christos.
Meanwhile, Zinyo has said he will officially launch his new company on the same weekend. "This will be perfectly timed to coincide with the launch of my company. I want to kill two birds with one stone," he said.
The company will hire out stage equipment, sound systems and music equipment.