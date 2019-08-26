DJ Zinyo to marry his soul mate Khabonina

Deep house fiend Mpho "DJ Zinyo" Lepheane will tie the knot with his sweetheart Khabonina Ngwenya in a traditional wedding next month.

The first leg of the wedding will take place in Tembisa, in Ekurhuleni, on September 13, while the second instalment will be in Katlehong, also in Ekurhuleni, the following day.

Zinyo, who also owns technical production company Bilzin, has confirmed he will wed the mother of his two children next month.

He said he couldn't wait to walk Ngwenya down the aisle because, in her, he has found a soul mate and she is the love of his life.

The DJ said when he met Ngwenya in 2007 he knew that she was the woman he was prepared to spend the rest of his life with.

"I met her in Vosloorus in 2007 when I was there to visit a friend of mine. We exchanged numbers and we became friends until we started dating in 2008 and my life changed for good. She is so supportive, intelligent and loving," he said.