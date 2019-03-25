Municipality made to cough up for late pension payments

If your employer is tardy in paying your pension fund any contributions that it has deducted from your salary, it can be held liable to the fund for the arrear contributions with interest.

And your pension fund must continue to issue you with benefit statements even when it is battling to get contributions from your employer.

The Pension Funds Adjudicator (PFA) has ordered a municipality in the Free State to pay a member’s pension fund R2,500 in interest on contributions that it was late in paying to the fund. Adjudicator Muvhango Lukhaimane has also ordered the fund to provide the member with his latest benefit statement and an annual benefit statement for as long as he remains a member.

The ruling comes after a member of the Phuthaditjhaba Municipality Pension Fund complained to the PFA about his fund; the administrator of his fund, Aca Employee Benefits; and his employer, the Maluti-A-Phofung Local Municipality.

The complainant said his employer was not paying monthly contributions to the fund despite deducting pension contributions from his salary. He also complained that his fund was not taking action against his employer and nor was it providing him with annual benefit statements.

The PFA found that the fund and administrator had, in fact, taken issue with the employer for not paying members’ contributions to the fund timeously.