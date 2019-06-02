News

Ex-wife refunds Baba Mthethwa's lobola

By NGWAKO MALATJI - 02 June 2019 - 10:22
Kgomotso Koosimile says that she kept on paying the people her ex-husband owed to protect his name.
Baba Mthethwa's ex-wife Kgomotso Koosimile alleges that she dumped the SuperSport Sotho soccer commentator and refunded his lobola.

According to Koosimile, Mthethwa owed several creditors huge sums of money that she had to pay off on his behalf after one of them almost attached her R12m mansion at Serengeti Estate near Kempton Park. One of the creditors also unleashed bouncers on Mthethwa after he played hide and seek when he was supposed to pay him back, she says. 

TO READ MORE ON THIS STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD

