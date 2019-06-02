Ex-wife refunds Baba Mthethwa's lobola

Baba Mthethwa's ex-wife Kgomotso Koosimile alleges that she dumped the SuperSport Sotho soccer commentator and refunded his lobola.

According to Koosimile, Mthethwa owed several creditors huge sums of money that she had to pay off on his behalf after one of them almost attached her R12m mansion at Serengeti Estate near Kempton Park. One of the creditors also unleashed bouncers on Mthethwa after he played hide and seek when he was supposed to pay him back, she says.

