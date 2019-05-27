PSL coach blows final whistle on his marriage

A well-known PSL club head coach and former Bafana Bafana assistant coach is blowing the final whistle to end his marriage.

The coach, who cannot be named for legal reasons, applied for a divorce decree at the Joburg High Court on March 26 after leaving his wife last year.

The mentor and his wife, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are already living in different areas in Gauteng.

The revered mentor, who coached various teams since venturing into the money-spinning PSL, has offered to buy his wife a R1.2m house in Midrand, and give her one of his luxury Mercs as part of settlement and division of their estate.

He will take the other Merc and leave the Hyundai Atos for the wife to use to transport their children.

The wife will be liable for payments of the rates and taxes, and levies of the property.

In the meantime, the coach has volunteered to pay rental for the property she is renting.

The coach also intended to pay R5,000 in maintenance for their minor child and school fees at a government school.

He will also pay R10,000 in spousal maintenance to his wife for a year from the date of their divorce.

But he challenged his wife to go toe to toe with him in a maintenance court if she was not satisfied with his proposal.