Suspect arrested for robbery of foreign students in Mamelodi East

Gauteng police have arrested a suspect in connection with the robbery of foreign students at a school in Mamelodi East in Pretoria on Monday.

The 18 students and their professors were on an outreach visit to to the Viva Foundation School in Lusaka, Mamelodi East, when they were allegedly accosted by five men and robbed of their personal belongings.

A member of the public was shot and wounded and a school employee assaulted during the robbery. The robbers fled the scene in a Toyota Quantum.

“A day after the incident, intelligence led the team of investigators to a car-wash spot in Phase 3, Mamelodi East, where a Toyota Quantum matching the description of the one used during the robbery was found.

“The vehicle was processed, leading to the discovery of crucial evidence through which police were able to confirm that the taxi had been used during the commission of the armed robbery,” police said.